SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires Shares of 167,456 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 167,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,100,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.6% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned 0.22% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DFCF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,362. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

