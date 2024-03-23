SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys 1,856 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1,197.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. 25,453,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,463,924. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.64, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

