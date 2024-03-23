SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys 21 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 533 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $11.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $499.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,413,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,009. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $578.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.63. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $226.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

