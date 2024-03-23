SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys 4,483 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,163,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,466,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. 664,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,483. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

