SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $4,998,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,808 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Tesla by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $170.83. The stock had a trading volume of 75,580,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,103,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.35. The stock has a market cap of $544.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.