SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. boosted its holdings in Target by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
Target Trading Down 0.9 %
Target stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,443,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,267. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $175.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.25.
Target Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.
Insider Transactions at Target
In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
