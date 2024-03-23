SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. boosted its holdings in Target by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 0.9 %

Target stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,443,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,267. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $175.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.25.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.