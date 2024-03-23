SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.87. 7,144,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,622,154. The company has a market cap of $212.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.38.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

