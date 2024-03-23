SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $47,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $92,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. 383,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,837. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

