SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 31.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX traded up $4.63 on Friday, hitting $246.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,195. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.96. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.85 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

