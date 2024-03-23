SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. cut its position in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned about 0.06% of SB Financial Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in SB Financial Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 36,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SB Financial Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SB Financial Group by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SBFG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $94.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.68.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

(Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.