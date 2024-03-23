SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases 130 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.72. 4,561,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,520,973. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 874.99 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

