SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases 35 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 40,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.78. 3,796,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,424,703. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.69. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.