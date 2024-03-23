SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,592. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.04 and a 200 day moving average of $146.10. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $161.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

