SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA) Announces $0.20 Dividend

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA THTA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,979. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $20.32.

