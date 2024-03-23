SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA) Declares Dividend of $0.20

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

NYSEARCA THTA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,979. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.08. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $20.32.

