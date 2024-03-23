Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.27

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $4.94. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 4,366 shares trading hands.

Sono-Tek Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 million, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sono-Tek

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

In related news, Director Christopher L. Coccio sold 7,080 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $39,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 328,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,554.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Sono-Tek news, Director Christopher L. Coccio sold 7,080 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $39,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 328,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,554.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,981 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $35,048.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,969 shares of company stock valued at $183,049. Company insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOTK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Further Reading

