SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is NovaPoint Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.8% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. 3,040,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,324. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.