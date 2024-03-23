SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) is Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,891 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $28,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,629. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.