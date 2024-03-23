SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stake Raised by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,341,895.9% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 657,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,640,000 after buying an additional 657,529 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,995,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,051,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 568.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 270,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 229,694 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GNR stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.57. 90,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,499. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

