Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.07

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.07 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.31). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 414,463 shares trading hands.

Speedy Hire Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £111.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,405.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.