Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. 1,879,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,527. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 179.44%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

