State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Increased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,529,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,692 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.50% of State Street worth $118,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in State Street by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in State Street by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in State Street by 0.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.84. 2,585,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,689. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

