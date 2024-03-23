Steem Achieves Market Capitalization of $144.52 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $144.52 million and $5.37 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,996.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.07 or 0.00726300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00133969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00047717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00214345 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00056145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00134769 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000682 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,358,786 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.