Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Has $337,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $523.80. 6,938,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.09 and a fifty-two week high of $526.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

