Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 417 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,548,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,069,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $446.38. 28,232,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,686,133. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $304.77 and a one year high of $449.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $430.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.55.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

