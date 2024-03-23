Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $528.28. The company had a trading volume of 286,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,989. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $510.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.66. The company has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $364.88 and a 1 year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

