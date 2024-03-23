Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Buys 11,453 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $19,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.45. 937,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,283. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.96.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

