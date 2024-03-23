Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,720 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 2.3% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,498,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $675,370,000 after buying an additional 1,595,733 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.77. 3,779,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,638,843. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.58 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $4,490,089.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $4,490,089.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,246.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.