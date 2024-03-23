Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Invests $283,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:O traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,775,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.41.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

View Our Latest Report on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.