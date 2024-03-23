Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,719,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,591,000 after purchasing an additional 837,703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 674,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 677,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 196,003 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,538,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 252,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ XT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.46. The stock had a trading volume of 102,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,935. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.