Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 432.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

UPS stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $156.27. 3,939,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,985. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.19.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

