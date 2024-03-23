Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

