Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Makes New $538,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.18. 5,881,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,306. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $357.72 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.77. The firm has a market cap of $383.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

