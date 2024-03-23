Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,325 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.2 %

Tesla stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.83. 75,580,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,103,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.35. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

