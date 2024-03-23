Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 16,727 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,421,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Tyson Foods by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,105. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.