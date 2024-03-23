Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,816,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,625,604. The company has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

