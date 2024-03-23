Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 921 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $445.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,300. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $434.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.02.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

