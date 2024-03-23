Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.17% of Stryker worth $188,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Stryker by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $352.62. 1,105,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.23 and its 200 day moving average is $303.66.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

View Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.