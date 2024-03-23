Sui One Day Volume Hits $254.98 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Sui has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Sui has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $254.98 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui token can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00002577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,230,916,718 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,230,916,717.7942307 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.6980107 USD and is down -5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $468,499,947.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

