TerraClassicUSD Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48.71 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $264.47 million and $48.71 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00083527 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00021397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001422 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,965,155,202 coins and its circulating supply is 8,953,829,858 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

