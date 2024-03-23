TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $259.82 million and approximately $50.65 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00083891 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00020851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00017712 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001428 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,965,172,785 coins and its circulating supply is 8,953,849,930 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

