Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,039,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431,671 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.81% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $94,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,282,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,554. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

