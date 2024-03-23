The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BA traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $188.85. 7,826,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,865,459. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.44. The company has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.