Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $498.35 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $498.35 million and $7.00 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00083314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00021460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00017768 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001421 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,490,263,260 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

