Threshold One Day Volume Reaches $70.97 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $380.18 million and approximately $70.97 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007550 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00016226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,496.92 or 1.00038088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011922 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.67 or 0.00151491 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03569945 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $44,763,151.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

