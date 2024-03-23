Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.56

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.56 and traded as low as $6.64. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 5,401 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.