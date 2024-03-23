tomiNet Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $90.16 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $90.16 million and $18.02 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get tomiNet alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 136,365,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,075,863 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 136,365,193.5182553 with 109,075,863.8328843 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 0.80565431 USD and is down -5.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $19,562,905.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for tomiNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tomiNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.