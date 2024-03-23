Toncoin Price Hits $4.85 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $16.56 billion and approximately $422.52 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $4.85 or 0.00007494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00025984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00016144 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,692.67 or 0.99929179 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011789 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.00151083 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,546,563 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,558,954.163448 with 3,470,057,417.2366033 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.65279017 USD and is up 9.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $213,565,931.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

