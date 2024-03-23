Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VB traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.99. The company had a trading volume of 607,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,286. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $227.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

