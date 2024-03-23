Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 402,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

GOVT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,185,912 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

